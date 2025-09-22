SkyBus wins five-year ground transportation contract at Sydney Airport

SkyBus will deliver airside and landslide bus services across the Sydney Airport precinct after being awarded a five-year ground transportation contract.

The contract is the Kinetic-owned SkyBus’s expansion into Sydney, alongside its established ground transportation service operations at Melbourne Airport (airside and landside) and Adelaide Airport (airside) in Australia and Auckland Airport (airside) in New Zealand.

SkyBus will also support Sydney Airport with its transition to zero-emissions buses, with the full fleet to become fully electric over the contract term.

Matthew Campbell, managing director at Kinetic, said, “SkyBus has earned a reputation for operational excellence at major airports, and we’re bringing that same specialized expertise to both airside and landside services at Sydney Airport.

“Our airside bussing services in particular will play an important role in supporting Sydney Airport’s expansion plans, ensuring passengers and airport operations are seamlessly connected as demand continues to grow.

“As the regional leader in bus electrification, we share Sydney Airport’s strong commitment to sustainability and look forward to working closely with them to bring more zero-emission buses to the precinct.”

Leanne Geraghty, Sydney Airport general manager – passenger experience, said, “Our passengers are at the heart of everything we do, and ensuring they can move effortlessly through the airport is a key part of the experience.

“Partnering with SkyBus will allow us to deliver efficient transport services across the precinct, while also supporting our transition to a fully electric fleet. This means passengers can look forward to smoother connections today, and a more sustainable journey into the future.”

