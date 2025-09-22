UK bakery Gail’s opens first airport outlet at London Gatwick

Gail’s, the popular UK bakery chain, will open its first ever airport bakery at London Gatwick’s South Terminal where it will offer its signature baked goods, seasonal sandwiches and specialty coffee in the departure lounge.

The new opening will also feature an exclusive travel-focused range designed specifically for airport passengers, including grab-and-go options and new gifting items.

Gatwick Airport says that the new store will bring benefits to the local community, creating more than 70 jobs, including several roles through the ‘Rise with Gail’s’ program which supports career development in hospitality.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick, said, “We are delighted to be the home of the first ever Gail’s airport bakery. Gail’s is a firm favourite across London and beyond, and its arrival at London Gatwick reflects our commitment to offering passengers a wide range of high-quality, locally-inspired food options to get their journeys off to the best possible start.”

Nick Ayerst, managing director, Gail’s, said, “We are thrilled to be opening our first airport location in London Gatwick’s South Terminal, building on the established success driven by new locations in London transport hubs. We’ve developed an extensive range to meet the specific needs of airport passengers and we look forward to sharing freshly baked, high-quality food and specialty coffee to those traveling through London Gatwick and beyond.”

The first Gail’s bakery opened in Hampstead in 2005 and the brand has since expanded to include 170 outlets across the UK.

