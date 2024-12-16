Curie completes security equipment monitoring trial at Nice airport

Curie Technologies has concluded a trial of its petiteC software at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport. The collaboration began in summer 2024.

The petiteC cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is designed to help security professionals monitor, maintain and report on their equipment.

The Nice trial was conducted in three phases. During the first phase, asset tags were affixed to security equipment within one security checkpoint with all security equipment onboarded to the platform and training conducted. The second phase involved Nice airport staff and service contractors using petiteC for recording and tracking operational statuses and compliance data, as well as maintenance and service history. The third phase included a debriefing period for Nice airport staff, leadership and service providers to provide feedback to the Curie Technologies Team and evaluate Nice airport’s requirements for this capability in the future.

Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO of Curie Technologies, said she believes that the company “successfully demonstrated to the airport and its service providers how petiteC can connect stakeholders to enhance equipment management and compliance” and hopes to see further collaboration.

