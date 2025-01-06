Hyderabad International Airport unveils integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre

GMR Airports has recently launched an AI-powered digital twin platform at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The digital twin underpins a new Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) – India’s first end-to-end fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC that covers the terminal, airside and landside, integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, and capable of managing more than 40 million passengers annually.

The center, which was was unveiled by the Honourable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, at the end of 2024, will optimize decision making, minimize disruptions and ensure seamless operations. The new technology is being provided by WAISL, which says its innovative APOC solution can significantly benefit airports by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing flight delays and improving passenger satisfaction. By integrating advanced technologies, airports can manage increased passenger volumes, optimize revenue streams and reduce operational costs, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience.

This deployment ushers in a new era in airport operations, according to WAISL, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360° view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like digital twin, cloud computing, computer vision, AI/ML, video and data analytics.

WAISL had identified and established a key partnership with Kloudspot using the latter’s IoT technology for this solution. More recently, WAISL partnered with AWS to further evolve its solution and take it to other airport and transportation clients globally.

“At WAISL, we are setting a new benchmark for airports worldwide. We don’t just innovate; we transform the boundaries of what’s possible. In the digital age, transformative impact stems not from technology alone but from its bold, strategic application to complex operational challenges,” said Rishi Mehta, president and CEO of WAISL.

WAISL’s digital solution is designed to deliver significant business advantages for airports. It delivers real-time insights and an automated plan of the day that seamlessly integrates with all systems, predicts potential disruptions, analyzes trends, and continuously learns from post-operative analysis for performance optimization.

“We want to clear the myth and quantify a real achievable business value and ROI to airport operators and CxOs who are in various stages of maturity with their APOC strategy,” said Preetham Kamesh, acting global chief business officer of WAISL.

“The WAISL digital APOC is one of the first to embrace Total Airport Management, Con-Ops, and IOT/AI/ML technology to drive end-to-end digital operations transformation. This milestone underscores WAISL’s commitment to being a preferred digital transformation and innovation partner for airports and the larger aviation and transport industry worldwide.”