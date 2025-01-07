ChargeBox partners with Heathrow to provide passenger phone charging stations in Terminal 2

ChargeBox, a UK supplier of public mobile device charging infrastructure, has partnered with Heathrow. Led by the airport’s Innovation Team, this collaboration introduces cutting-edge mobile device charging technology to Terminal 2, enhancing passenger convenience.

Six of Heathrow’s iconic charging poles in Terminal 2 have been upgraded with ChargeBox’s remotely managed Fast Charge technology. These stations enable passengers to increase the battery life of their cellphone by up to 20% in just 10 minutes, an essential feature for travellers.

Designed for speed, capacity, efficiency and reliability, the upgraded stations address the needs of today’s hyper-connected passengers. ChargeBox’s managed and remotely monitored system is a standout feature of the partnership.

This innovative approach gives Heathrow real-time insights into station utilisation, power delivery and performance while proactively identifying potential issues. By minimizing downtime and enabling highly targeted maintenance, this system enhances passenger satisfaction, reduces operational disruptions and delivers significant cost savings.

Each station offers 16 charging spots, including specially reinforced USB-C and Apple Lightning cables, Qi2 fast wireless charging pads, and USB sockets for passengers’ cables. The two-tier design accommodates seated, standing and wheelchair users. Built with high-quality, durable materials, the stations are designed to withstand heavy traffic while providing a seamless user experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Heathrow, one of the world’s most prestigious airports, to introduce our advanced managed Fast Charge technology,” said Ian Hobson, CEO of ChargeBox. “This collaboration highlights how world-first innovation can enhance the passenger experience, drive operational efficiency, and demonstrate that our super-robust solutions, combined with a digitally managed approach, deliver unmatched long-term lifecycle value and return on investment.”

The six-month trial aims to enhance passenger satisfaction, gather actionable insights on charging demand and preferences, and inform Heathrow’s future infrastructure investments.

Data and qualitative research from the trial will guide Heathrow in optimizing its charging capacity, improving placement, and exploring commercial sponsorship and advertising opportunities.