Sofia Airport launches 5G private mobile network

In partnership with the technology companies A1 Bulgaria and Wings ICT Solutions, airport operator SOF Connect is implementing a 5G private mobile network at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria. The project, valued at €5.9m (US$6.2m) and co-funded by the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) with €4.4m (US$4.6m), is set to be completed over a 36-month period.

Sofia Airport’s mobile 5G network

This project, 5G SAMITEA (Sofia Airport Mobile Private Network Powered by A1), is intended to “revolutionize passenger experience, operational efficiency and security through cutting-edge connectivity”, the airport operator says. Beyond enhancing airport operations, the 5G mobile private network is designed to play a crucial role in supporting public authorities, including law enforcement, fire brigades and emergency medical services, by providing robust connectivity and real-time data analysis for swift decision-making in critical situations.

Once operational, the 5G network will cover 8km2, ensuring nearly 100% outdoor and 98.9% indoor coverage across the airport, including aprons, terminals and operational facilities. Leveraging IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics, the network is expected to reduce passenger waiting times, optimize terminal flow and provide advanced security measures such as perimetric video surveillance, intelligent ground traffic management and rapid emergency response coordination.

“We are proud to collaborate with А1 and SOF Connect on this groundbreaking project. By integrating IoT and AI into the airport’s operations, we aim to set a new standard for efficiency, safety and passenger comfort,” said Panagiotis Demestichas, co-founder and chairman of the BoD of Wings ICT Solutions.

SOF Connect’s digital vision

With this investment in connectivity, Sofia Airport hopes to not only improve operational efficiency and security but also to enhance the travel experience, placing Bulgaria on the map as a leader in smart airport technology.

Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, commented, “The implementation of the 5G mobile private network at Vasil Levski Sofia Airport is a game-changer. It represents a major leap toward smarter, safer and more efficient airport operations. This initiative not only enhances passenger experience but also strengthens our position as a leading innovator among European airports.”

Todor Tashev, senior director of the Competence Delivery Center at A1 Bulgaria, added, “Enhancing lifestyles, driving innovation and empowering businesses through technology leadership lies at the core of А1’s strategy. We are proud to elevate Sofia Airport to one of the most advanced in passenger safety and comfort globally. This project showcases our high-tech expertise, skilled professionals and state-of-the-art 5G Ultra network.”

This project aligns with A1 Group’s vision for digital infrastructure advancement, as a similar initiative, 5GforVIE, is being developed at Vienna Airport (VIE) with €4.1m (US$4.3m) in EU funding. Together, these projects reinforce the role of 5G technology in shaping the future of European aviation.

This is the second project that SOF Connect is implementing with European funding, following the electrification of ground operations project, ESAGO, valued at €1.8m (US$1.9m) with the EU’s contribution amounting to €930,000 (US$975,000).

