Belfast City Airport unveils £1.2m refurbished Aspire lounge

Airport lounge provider Aspire has unveiled its updated lounge at Belfast City Airport in Northern Ireland, following a £1.2m (US$1.5m) investment to modernize and grow the facility.

Created by concept design specialist DV8 Designs, the refurbishment has seen the lounge capacity increase by 70 to accommodate 178 passengers. Drawing inspiration from the local Giant’s Causeway landmark, the lounge employs feature LED lighting to create a sense of place, while the use of tile and slatted curved screens and warm color palette evokes a tranquil atmosphere. Aspire lounge access is available to book for £37 (US$47).

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, commented, “It’s fantastic to see the completed Aspire lounge, which sets a new standard for premium travel in Northern Ireland. Passengers traveling through Belfast City Airport throughout the summer and beyond can avail of an even more comfortable and tranquil start to their journey, heightened by the stunning views of the runway, comfortable seating and complimentary food and drinks available in the Aspire lounge. The final result is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional facilities and service to our passengers, truly elevating the travel experience and offering a seamless blend of luxury and convenience.”

Graham Allen, head of Aspire Lounges UK and Ireland, added, “We are excited to unveil our new Aspire lounge at George Best Belfast City Airport which showcases the Aspire brand and the rich culture of Belfast and beyond. The new lounge offers business travelers, families and individuals a welcoming, relaxing and energizing experience before their flight, in a comfortable lounge that is recognizably Aspire, with a distinct sense of place. Guests can enjoy an enhanced food and beverage offering, work from purpose-built booths, or relax and soak up the view of the airfield and the surroundings.”

