Düsseldorf Airport opens pet accessory shop

Düsseldorf Airport in Germany has opened a MyFamily pet accessory shop to offer lifestyle products for dog and cat owners such as personalized identification tags, collars, leashes and harnesses.

The new MyFamily shop is located in the publicly accessible shopping mall in front of boarding pass control at Pier B. It is open every day from 7:30am to 9pm, allowing customers access to the user-friendly Techla machine to engrave products in the shop within two minutes. There are around 700 ID tag designs to choose from. These – and the transparent packaging sleeve – are placed in the machine and shoppers then enter the lines of text for engraving on the display: name, telephone number – whatever should appear on the identification tag. After a few minutes, the personalized piece of pet jewelry is ready.

The shop at Düsseldorf Airport also offers MyFamily memopet, a system in which a collar, leash or harness provides a digital diary of the pet’s habits via a special app (via NFC). Italian craftsmanship and design can be found in the Premium line – accessories for the daily walk, made in different materials and textures by the production team.

Giorgia Michel Censoni, store manager of MyFamily, said, “In the early days of the company, the animal accessories lured many dogs out from behind the stove. But with the decorative ID tags, customers didn’t want to wait several days for the engraving. Then company founder Alessandro Borgese had the idea of ​​a user-friendly machine that customers could use to engrave in the shop within two minutes. The machine – called Techla – provides an immediate sense of achievement when shopping.”

