Bristol Airport to launch two lounges in the summer 2023

The UK’s Bristol Airport and Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited (CAVU) will open two new airport lounges in the summer of 2023.

Operated by CAVU, Escape Lounge and 1903 Lounge will be located on the mezzanine floor of the departure terminal and will offer a selection of complimentary food and drink and dedicated space and services. A seasonally inspired regional menu of hot and cold food will be freshly prepared in the lounge while the drinks menu includes national brands as well as local options. Additionally, passengers can use high-speed wi-fi, mobile charging stations and power sockets, and digital access to newspapers and magazines through PressReader.

Inspired by the local architecture and design, both lounges will showcase features of the city. From quiet zones for relaxing, areas to entertain the family or flexible spaces for larger groups, spaces have been created to offer relaxing and enjoyable experiences for all. 1903 Lounge is available to pre-book for entry from May 1, 2023, and Escape Lounge can be pre-booked for entry from June 1, 2023. The launch of both lounges will be followed by a period of refurbishment in the winter of 2023/24 to bring both lounges in line with the Escape and 1903 brands.

Rupert Lawrie, commercial director of Bristol Airport, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with CAVU for the opening of the two new executive lounges this summer in the department lounge. Both the Escape Lounge and 1903 Lounge will offer a fantastic experience for those going on holiday or away on a business trip. Both lounges will ensure that passengers will start their journey in style with high-quality food and drink. The development of the executive lounges is part of a major strategy to enhance facilities for passengers using Bristol Airport. We are very confident that the investment and the evolution to the executive lounges will provide a greater customer experience as we improve and create new places to eat, drink and relax before you fly.”

Nolan Hough, president of CAVU in EMEA, said, “We are thrilled to bring these premium lounge experiences to Bristol Airport. From a curated menu to excellent customer service, this lounge will help travelers unwind and recharge as they await their flight. At CAVU, we believe that customer service is central in creating a positive lounge experience. Passengers can expect a warm welcome and unrivaled levels of service.”

