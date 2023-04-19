Beumer Group UK moves head office

Intralogistics and materials handling systems supplier Beumer Group will open a new UK head office in Leicestershire in the UK on April 19, 2023.

Beumer Group has had an office near London Heathrow Airport for a number of years and is opening the new facility in Ivanhoe Business Park in Ashby de la Zouch to cement its relationship with the UK and act as a hub from which the company’s sales, engineering and project experts can advise on, manage and maintain its material handling and airport baggage handling systems. The Heathrow premises will remain active as a satellite office.

Beumer Group has served the UK with material handling solutions since the early 1980s. Its most recent projects have been the design and installation of the parcel processing technology for Royal Mail’s two new fully automated parcel super hubs in Daventry and Warrington, a sortation system for the new Evri eco-friendly hub in Barnsley, and the new baggage handling system for London Stansted Airport. Previously the company has supplied automated handling systems to a range of UK organizations including DHL, DPD, British Forces Postal Services, ASOS, New Look and Sainsbury’s, and upgraded the baggage handling system between London Heathrow’s T1 and T2 to smoothly process departure and transfer baggage for passengers in the Queen’s Terminal.

David McGarry, CEO of Beumer Group UK, commented, “The opening of the new UK head office reinforces our strong partnership and commitment to our customers in the UK and Ireland; this will enable us to provide an even more seamless service to support them in their continued growth investing in local expertise in the long term.”

For more key operations updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.

Read more operations updates from the parcel and postal technology industry, here.