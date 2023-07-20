Emirates opens refurbished lounge at Munich Airport

Following a six-week refurbishment, the 965m2 Emirates Lounge at Munich Airport has reopened.

The exclusive facility welcomes passengers with all-new cream leather seating, carpeting, murals and kitchen amenities. The Emirates Lounge is open daily from four hours before departure. It offers a range of hot and cold meals from caterer Do & Co, including vegan options, a complimentary full bar service and private shower facilities. With a total of 196 seats, the Emirates Lounge is reportedly the largest lounge of a foreign airline at Munich Airport and the airline’s largest lounge facility in continental Europe.

The lounge was opened in 2006 as the airline’s first dedicated lounge in Germany. In 2012, it was expanded by nearly 300m2 to accommodate the growing number of passengers. Emirates currently operates two daily non-stop flights between Munich and Dubai.

