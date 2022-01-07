Emirates reopens 20 passenger lounges across its network

Airline operator Emirates is reopening 20 of its dedicated passenger lounges across its network following an upturn in travel demand and the resumption of operations to more than 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

Passengers traveling in premium cabins as well as Skywards members in select membership tiers will have access to more than 120 lounges globally by February 2022.

In the UK, the airline has reopened lounges at London Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester; the lounges in London Gatwick and Glasgow will welcome customers later this month.

In Europe, Emirates has reopened lounges in Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Hamburg in Germany, as well as Milan and Rome in Italy, and Paris in France.

In the USA, travelers on Emirates flights can access premium lounges at Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and New York JFK, with the airline’s San Francisco lounge to restart its services in February 2022.