Los Angeles International Airport’s Star Alliance lounge to offer expanded paid access

Global airline alliance Star Alliance has expanded its paid lounge access offering to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California – enabling passengers from any airline to enter the lounge on a paid access basis.

Star Alliance Lounge Access offers customers the ability to pre-book and purchase online vouchers on the Star Alliance website. This is the second of the six Star Alliance lounges to offer paid access, following the launch of the product at the Star Alliance lounge at Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires in November 2021. The Star Alliance Lounge Access product will be progressively rolled out to other Star Alliance branded lounges worldwide.

Valid for a specific date and subject to availability at time of booking, Star Alliance Lounge Access vouchers can also be purchased for the flyer’s family members, friends or colleagues when they are flying together. Customers can also receive a discount if they are a member of the frequent flyer program of an Alliance member carrier. After purchase, customers receive a receipt email and QR code valid for the time and day selected.

Located at LAX Bradley Terminal, the Star Alliance lounge offers an outdoor terrace with views over the airfield and the Hollywood hills. The lounge offers numerous areas to relax, work and dine. Shower suites are also accessible for guests to freshen up before flying.

Christian Draeger, vice president of customer experience at Star Alliance, stated, “Our award-winning lounge at LAX is a must-visit. Eligible Star Alliance flyers have benefitted from the lounge experience for years, and we are now pleased to be able to allow access to guests on a paid basis. Our focus on technology-led products and services such as Star Alliance Lounge Access also provides a sound business case for underutilized lounge capacity at airports. We look forward to making the product available to all Star Alliance branded lounges in the near future.”