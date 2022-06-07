HMSHost brings two new food and beverage stores to Copenhagen Airport

Hospitality company HMSHost International has secured contracts for three stores at Copenhagen Airport in Denmark – including fast-food service Smag and Copenhagen Coffee Lab – with total contracts valued at more than €35m (US$37m) over 6.5 years.

The extensions and new contract will expand HMSHost International’s footprint in Denmark to five stores. Local Copenhagen-based coffee roastery, café and bakery chain Copenhagen Coffee Lab will open two stores in the airport in June 2022. These will be the first stores it opens in its city namesake. The concession will offer cinnamon rolls, sourdough sandwiches and brownies, among other menu choices, from two locations at the airport.

This will be the first airport store for Smag. Travelers can expect to see a healthy twist on fast food service, from its beef and quinoa meatball sandwich with beetroot hummus, feta, mushrooms and cabbage, and its salmon rye sandwich with pea puree, Chinese radish and cabbage, through to its cherry tomato salad with nectarines, mozzarella, spinach and green pesto.

Michael Clausen, director of airport sales at Copenhagen Airport, said, “The strategic partnership with HMSHost is important to us at Copenhagen Airport, as we always strive to bring innovative offerings to our customers. We aim to meet the demands of our customers in the best way and thus for us to be able to provide the highest level of healthy convenience food and beverages is key. We are happy to introduce Smag and Copenhagen Coffee Lab which are both local Danish signature brands that match our Local Hero mindset.”

Sytze van der Aa, regional managing director, HMSHost International’s Europe division, said, “We work with brands all over the world, from global household names through to our own bespoke concepts. What gets us really excited is translating local iconic brands into high-traffic heroes. These deliver such a strong sense of place to our guests as they travel abroad or return home. We’re thrilled to be bringing Smag and Copenhagen Coffee Lab to Copenhagen Airport as we continue to work together, strengthening the food and beverage offering at the airport and creating places to be.”