Plaza Premium opens passenger lounge at São Paulo International Airport

Hospitality services provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has announced the opening of a new lounge at São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Brazil.

It is PPG’s second offering in South America following the opening of a lounge at Rio de Janeiro International Airport in 2016. The new independent lounge will be conveniently located at the domestic departure area.

Jonathan Song, global business development director of PPG, said, “The opening of Plaza Premium Lounge at GRU reinforces our commitment to Latin America. Rio de Janeiro provided us with a springboard into this significant and important market five years ago, the region offers exciting opportunities for PPG. Together with our strategic partners, and with our proven track record for developing and managing airport hospitality services around the world, we are actively identifying new opportunities on the continent to further expand our footprint in the region.”

Spanning 1,530m2 and able to accommodate 335 passengers, the new lounge provides comfortable spaces for rest, work, entertainment and dining, and facilities include showers and private meeting rooms.

Looking to the future, PPG has formed an affiliate partnership with Avianca Airlines to expand its network of airport lounges across Latin America. The new partnership covers nine lounges within Avianca’s portfolio in Columbia, El Salvador and Miami. By 2022, PPG hopes to expand its services to more than 10 countries in Latin America.