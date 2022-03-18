Remodeled Fuerstenlounge bar opens at Munich Airport

Munich Airport has opened its remodeled Fuerstenlounge bar in the G gate area of Terminal 2, following its closure due to Covid-19.

As the lounge bar was originally named after Germany’s sparkling wine “Fürst von Metternich” (Prince of Metternich) the new design features predominantly black and gold. In the center of the bar is a gold curtain and two artworks that showcase the brand’s bottles.

Energy-saving LED lighting and golden pendant lights sit above the bar. Charging options have also been installed on all of the bar’s benches for travelers’ mobile devices. The bar not only offers the eponymous sparkling wine but also coffee, soft drinks, regional beers, cakes, salads, snacks and hot dishes. The Fuerstenlounge is now open daily from 7:00am to 4:00pm.

Jan-Henrik Andersson, chief commercial officer and chief security officer at Munich Airport, said, “We are very pleased that this gastronomic gem now shines in new splendor. So a lot of travelers will have the chance to get to know our redesigned Fuerstenlounge.”

Monika Erfurth, head of on-trade and e-commerce at beverage company Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei, which produces Fürst von Metternich, added, “Munich Airport is an excellent location to present our premium brand Fürst von Metternich to an international audience in a striking manner. The successful facelift of the Fuerstenlounge has once again significantly enhanced our presence on this stage.”