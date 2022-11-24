Schiphol redevelops Lounge 1

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has begun redeveloping Lounge 1 to provide an enhanced experience for passengers traveling to Schengen destinations.

The lounge will cover 24,000m2 and be divided into three areas, each with its own look and feel. This is intended to enable travelers to find their way more easily. There will also be around 5,000m2 of additional space for new catering and retail establishments, with 23 new concepts will be located around the lounge’s two central plazas. On the top floor of Lounge 1 (the food court), the number of food and drink establishments will also be increased.

During the redevelopment, more than 90% of the materials will be recycled and installations that consume a lot of energy will be replaced by more economical ones. Reused materials will be as sustainable as possible. The ceiling will be made from sustainable and recyclable aluminum and, if necessary, recyclable ceiling panels. Floor tiles will be made from residual marble, granite and quartz materials, furniture upholstery from leather industry waste and wooden walls from sustainable bamboo. This is to support Schiphol’s target to be zero-waste by 2030.

Construction consortium Spie en Equans (ESAP) is carrying out the redevelopment, which will start in 2023. Lounge 1 will remain accessible to travelers throughout the project. The airport expects hindrances to travelers to be kept to a minimum because work will be divided into several consecutive phases and some of the work will take place at night.