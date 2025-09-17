London Luton Airport opens dedicated lounge for passengers with assisted travel needs

London Luton Airport (LLA) has unveiled its new Assisted Travel lounge, an airside facility accommodating up to 50 passengers designed to bring a comfortable, relaxing and dedicated space for those with assisted travel needs.

Key features include a sensory space, adult changing facilities, flight information screens, charging points for wheelchairs and electronic devices, drinking water facilities and specialized seating for passengers with mobility challenges.

Its opening follows LLA’s rating of ‘Very Good’ in June 2025 from the Civil Aviation Authority for its service to passengers with reduced mobility and those who require assisted travel – the highest rating possible.

The airport currently fulfils more than 700 pre-booked requests for its assisted travel service each day, according to LLA.

Alberto Martin, CEO at LLA, said, “We are delighted to offer this wonderful new space for passengers with assisted travel needs. This is a hugely important investment that underlines London Luton Airport’s ongoing commitment to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience that is safe, accessible and inclusive for all.

“Throughout the design process, we consulted regularly with the passengers, charities and support groups that make up the membership of the London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum, and we are thrilled with the outcome.”

Andrew Wright, chair of London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum (LLAAF), commented, “The Assisted Travel Lounge provides those passengers who use LLA’s Assisted Travel services with a spacious, bright and purpose-built space which is also ideally positioned for the airport’s broader amenities.

“The design and development of this impressive new facility has been largely shaped by a wish-list based on the insight, experiences and needs of LLAAF members and this project provides a perfect example of the airport’s continued collaboration with the Forum and its growing network of disability group stakeholders.”

