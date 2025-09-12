Plaza Premium Group to develop and operate JKF Airport’s New Terminal One independent lounges.

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has been selected to develop and operate the two independent lounges in JKF International Airport’s New Terminal One.

PPG’s 864m2 Plaza Premium First lounge is located beyond the security checkpoint and will be open 24/7, all year round. À la carte dining, curated menus and a cocktail bar are available to guests. It will also feature the Infinity Room – a space for passengers seeking exclusivity.

The 390m2 Plaza Premium lounge is located pre-security in the arrivals lounge, and features restaurants, a bar, showers and a business center.

PPG will also offer its Allways Meet & Assist premium concierge service.

“We are delighted to partner with Plaza Premium Group, a global innovator renowned for reimagining airport hospitality,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO, New Terminal One. “Their lounge offerings align perfectly with our mission to create an unparalleled guest experience that is tailor-made for international customers flying out of JFK, the nation’s largest global gateway.”

Pascal Belanger, senior vice president, Americas, Plaza Premium Group, commented, “We are proud to bring Plaza Premium Group’s experience to JFK’s New Terminal One, marking an important milestone for our presence in the US. With Plaza Premium First, Plaza Premium Lounge and our Allways Meet & Assist service, we can offer travelers a seamless, elevated experience from curb to gate, while creating spaces that cater to the needs of discerning passengers.”

The New Terminal One, set to open in 2026, is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s US$19bn transformation of JFK Airport. It will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a new, simplified roadway network.

