Singapore Airlines opens SilverKris Lounge at Perth Airport

Singapore Airlines has opened a SilverKris Lounge at Perth Airport for its business class and qualifying frequent travelers.

The airline will also be returning to its pre-Covid frequency of four daily services at Perth Airport this month. The airline currently operates 25 flights per week on the Perth-Singapore route which will increase to a fourth daily service on March 31, 2024, with additional SQ213 and SQ226 services. The airline’s fourth daily flight will use an Airbus A350-900 which offers 303 seats (40 business and 263 Economy), bringing 220,584 more seats to the Perth market annually.

Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial and aviation officer of Perth Airport, said, “The opening of a new SilverKris Lounge in Perth and the return of a fourth daily service is another significant milestone for Singapore Airlines and highlights the commitment the airline has to Perth and the Western Australian market.

“Singapore Airlines is Perth Airport’s number one international airline in terms of seat capacity, delivering more than 930,000 seats per year to the Perth market. Singapore Airlines has been instrumental in growing WA’s business, education, trade and tourism links with Singapore. Singapore has become Western Australia’s second largest international visitor market, injecting A$260m [US$169m] into the WA economy in visitor expenditure alone last year. The airline also has a long and proud record of linking the world with Western Australia and the additional flights will provide even more options for West Australians to travel to multiple cities in Asia, Europe and the USA via its Singapore hub.”

