Hamad Airport selects DataDirect Networks storage systems to modernize security

Hamad International Airport in Qatar has selected DataDirect Networks (DDN) to provide advanced data storage solutions to enhance its security measures.

Hamad International Airport commenced Phase B of its expansion plan in January 2023, which will increase the airport capacity to over 70 million passengers annually. With this increased volume of travelers, the airport asserted that close-circuit television (CCTV) is an essential part of the passenger safety infrastructure for the airport. DDN’s solutions were chosen because of the combination of performance, scalability and cost effectiveness. DDN’s EXAScaler 7990 systems with IntelliFlash 6200 systems were implemented to meet both primary and secondary recordings with 100+ petabytes of storage capacity.

At the start of 2018, DDN made a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment in the State of Qatar by establishing a local sales and support team, a state-of-the-art performance and compatibility test lab, and partnerships with the best regional technology organizations. This was due to the surge in demand for content optimized storage technology in this area.

Suhail Kadri, senior vice president of technology and innovation at Hamad International Airport, said, “As the airport continues to grow rapidly, safety and security of our passengers travelling to, from and through Hamad International Airport remains a top priority. Data is an integral enabler for our digital transformation agenda, hence partnering with DDN, which has a strong understanding of modern data storage demands, [and]supports our commitment toward offering an innovative, safe and smart airport experience.”

Laurent Thiers, vice president of DDN Storage, commented, “We are very excited to support Hamad International Airport and provide solutions to its complex scale-out storage and IT requirements. With over 100 petabytes of our file and block storage systems already delivered, DDN answers the challenge by providing storage systems that deliver unrivalled throughput, reliability, scalable capacity and consistency.”

Laurent continued, “DDN is very pleased to be a technology partner for Hamad International Airport, as it is at the forefront of high-resolution camera deployments. DDN’s solutions can confidently, diligently and easily deploy truly scalable storage systems and efficiently and safely implement online video archives designed to hold months-to-years of security camera with significantly fewer systems, [and]less network infrastructure, space and power.”

