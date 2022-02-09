Airport industry intelligence tool launched by ACI World

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched an interactive airport industry intelligence tool, the ACI Intelligence Hub, to enable users to explore airport traffic and financial data interactively and independently.

The Intelligence Hub will give users the ability to browse, extract or visualize ACI World’s collection of traffic and economic data, using the most up-to-date data from airports around the world. Users will be able to interact with passenger, cargo and aircraft movement data in multiple modules.

The platform will initially feature three modules available through subscription with a fourth one planned for release later this year. The Analyst module gives users access to customized passenger, cargo and aircraft movement data using the Annual Airport Traffic Database. This module draws on airport traffic data from over 2,500 airports in more than 180 countries and territories covering 95% of global scheduled passenger traffic annually, as well as the Monthly Airport Traffic Database, which features airport data for over 1,200 of the world’s major commercial airports.

The second module, the Executive module, is a set of interactive dashboards featuring an overview of the airport industry with data broken down into world, regional and sub-regional figures for the past five years. Finally, the third module is the library module. This gives users access to a selection of ACI’s publications covering airport industry traffic data and economic insights. These include the Annual World Airport Traffic Reports (WATR), monthly traffic reports and quarterly economic bulletins.

The module scheduled for launch later in 2022 is the Benchmarking module. This is a tool to benchmark an airport’s performance against industry averages as well as different pre-defined groupings (such as regions, country grouping and airport size grouping) for a wide range of key performance indicators.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “After several years of work and significant investment, we are proud to launch the ACI Intelligence Hub. The platform is unique in that it will have the most comprehensive data in the airport industry, leveraging data collected directly from airports. It will enable airports, consulting firms and a wide variety of aviation and travel stakeholders to gain actionable insights with reliable and extensive data. This is especially important as the air transport, travel and tourism and other related sectors recover and aim to build back better.”