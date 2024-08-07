Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Airport Authority Hong Kong signing MoU to develop air connectivity

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) have signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation and advance the development of air connectivity, airport management and aviation development in Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Developing aviation technology and staff

With this cooperation agreement, ACV and AAHK plan to exchange knowledge, experience and expertise to enhance operational efficiency and promote the development of aviation connectivity. Additionally, ACV and AAHK intend to enhance service quality and optimize passenger experiences by sharing experiences and implementing contemporary technology. Specifically, implementing targeted training programs is expected to facilitate the cultivation of skilled personnel, thereby establishing a top-tier workforce capable of meeting the growth demand of the aviation sector.

Strategic collaboration

The event was organized in the presence of Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Nguyen Cao Cuong, deputy general director of ACV, stated, “This cooperation agreement marks an important step forward in ACV’s international cooperation strategy. The two entities not only share experience and knowledge but also open up many opportunities for cooperation in areas such as airport management, infrastructure development, human resource training and enhancement of service quality. We believe that, with close and effective cooperation, ACV and AAHK will improve competitiveness, and meet the increasing needs of passengers and partners in the aviation industry.”

