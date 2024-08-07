Materna IPS to provide hybrid biometric bag-drop system to JFK’s T6

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate the new US$4.2bn Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, has announced that Materna IPS will provide its hybrid self-service bag-drop (SSBD) equipment for the new terminal.

Terminal 6 will deploy Materna’s Flex.Go hybrid ID verification and bag drop system when it opens in 2026. The biometric-enabled equipment is designed to enable airline passengers to verify their identification and drop their bags on the belt and go in less than 30 seconds. For passengers needing additional assistance, or airlines that are not yet biometric-ready in the United States, airline staff can also operate the Materna systems.

