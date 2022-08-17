Alliance Ground International acquires Airport Terminal Services

Cargo ground handling company Alliance Ground International (AGI) has acquired ground handling company Airport Terminal Services (ATS) as part of its ongoing growth strategy across North America and in the passenger operations market.

ATS has approximately 5,500 employees and offers full-range ground handling services, including passenger, ramp and cargo handling; aircraft re-fueling and de-icing; as well as lounge and concierge services. The acquisition adds 49 locations across Canada and the USA to AGI’s portfolio and is intended to enable AGI to provide a growing offering to the commercial passenger ground handling market.

AGI’s global growth strategy will soon include expansion into Europe and other regions beyond North America. Over the course of 2022, AGI has announced the addition and promotion of key talent to its team, investments into technology and systems, and expansions and new facilities in Chicago, Illinois, and Newark, New Jersey, in addition to its strategic acquisitions of technology consulting company Maestro and cargo aircraft handler TAS.

Jared Azcuy, CEO of AGI, said, “AGI is a dedicated cargo handler and freighter ground handler, this opportunity with ATS will allow us to build our presence in the airport terminal and passenger side of the business. Ultimately, ATS will help AGI maximize customer service, optimize operations and increase value to all of our customers. We are truly fortunate and excited to welcome the ATS team into the AGI family.”

Sally Leible, president and CEO of ATS, said, “We have known Jared for a very long time and are confident this is an excellent fit from all perspectives. This will provide exciting new opportunities for all ATS and AGI team members, we are truly excited to begin this new and exciting next chapter.”

