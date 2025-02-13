ARX acquires Airport Competence

ARX has strengthened its end-to-end capabilities in airport development with the acquisition of Airport Competence, a firm with over 30 years of experience and more than 400 airport projects across 70 countries.

Strategic partnership

Previously recognized for its airport master planning, traffic forecasting, capacity planning and transaction advisory, Airport Competence has played a key role in shaping strategic airport developments worldwide. By integrating this experience with ARX’s background in design, engineering and construction management, the acquisition is said to create a comprehensive service offering covering the entire airport lifecycle – from early strategic planning to execution.

Passenger Terminal Expo 2025

This strategic move enhances ARX’s ability to support airports, operators and investors with data-driven decision making, long-term development strategies and efficient project delivery. The expanded expertise will be featured at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, providing industry leaders with insights into the company’s comprehensive approach to airport development.

