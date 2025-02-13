Vanderlande to upgrade Copenhagen’s security checkpoint

Copenhagen Airport has awarded Vanderlande a contract to deliver 20 automated screening lanes with central image processing as part of a major revamp of its passenger checkpoint process. The agreement follows the signing of a strategic partnership between the two parties in 2020 for the design and development of the ‘Checkpoint of the Future’.

Vanderlande’s PAX Checkpoint system, which includes the automated screening lane with a tray return system that provides empty tray recognition and PAX Multiplex remote screening software, will be supplied. Its modular design will allow the airport to select the optimal configuration for each lane and accommodate future growth. The system is designed to integrate with new and future scanners from any supplier.

