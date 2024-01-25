Azinq airport operations management system goes live at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has implemented airport software company Azinq’s airport operations management system Airport Hive to replace its legacy AODB.

Airport Hive is a modern cloud-based modular suite of airport operational products, that provide a direct replacement for a traditional AODB which includes billing, resource management and more. In adopting Airport Hive LJLA says it has futureproofed its airport management system, providing flexibility delivered through its API-led design, with event-driven microservice architecture. The airport can now access all its data securely and easily incorporate many systems into its airport ecosystem. This is expected to “turbocharge” operational efficiency, empower data-driven collaborative decision making and enhance the passenger experience.

Airport Hive’s modular design enables components to be developed and updated separately and then plugged in when required. It can continue to adapt and evolve without any operational disruption and stay up to date with the latest technologies. This ensures Airport Hive is always supported and evolves continually.

By replacing its monolithic AODB with Airport Hive the airport expects to meet the requirements for independent scaling, accelerated deployment and flexible hosting. According to Azinq, the airport is now in a great position to take advantage of its airport operational information with cloud, REST APIs, IoT, AI, machine learning and other future technologies and functionalities.

Paul Staples, director of airport operations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, said, “Working with Azinq and Airport Hive has ensured we have the right foundation and technology core for now and the future. It enables our operation to be more efficient and offer a better end service to our passengers. The project with Azinq has been a collaborative and fulfilling experience and it has been great to utilize the services of a local supplier, based in Halton, who are clearly experts in their field. The project was delivered in a short timescale and the transition was delivered seamlessly thanks to the great preparation from the Liverpool John Lennon Airport Team and Azinq.”

Chris Taylor, managing partner and co-founder of Azinq, said, “Airport Hive is transformative software designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and empower airports to thrive in today’s dynamic operational landscape. Focusing on user-centric design and advanced functionality, Airport Hive represents a significant leap forward in technology for Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It not only meets their current needs, but also anticipates and adapts to the evolving demands of the future.

“This replacement AODB launch at Liverpool John Lennon Airport underscores our dedication to delivering solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve and achieve unprecedented success. We thank Liverpool Airport for their continued support, collaboration and enthusiasm.”

