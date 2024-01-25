Tampere-Pirkkala Airport opens restaurants and cafés

Tampere-Pirkkala Airport in Finland has upgraded its dining services with the addition of new cafés and restaurants.

The renewed restaurant services at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport have been gradually opening since January 8. Now the new services are fully open both in the departures hall and the gate area after security control.

Passengers can enjoy local dishes before their flight or grab snacks to take with them on the plane, with the restaurant in the departures hall serving lunch not only to passengers but also to employees and students of nearby companies.

In recent years, Finavia has invested more than €20m (US$22m) in the development of Tampere-Pirkkala Airport. In addition to the development project completed in 2018, Finavia has invested in improving the customer areas and services at the terminals, as well as reducing the airport’s environmental impact.

From now on, the restaurant services at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport will be provided by Finavia’s contractual partner SSP Finland, which has already been working with Finavia for many years at other airports.

Mari Nurminen, director of Tampere-Pirkkala Airport at Finavia, said, “Tampere-Pirkkala Airport’s air passenger numbers have grown steadily since the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have been systematically developing the customer experience at the airport. For many people, restaurant services are an important part of the passenger experience, and many passengers have been especially asking for lunches that can be taken on board.”

