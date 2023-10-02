Fraport announced as Host Airport Group for Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2024

Fraport has been announced as the Host Airport Group for Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2024, with Dr Stefan Schulte, chairman of the executive board and CEO, Fraport AG, making the opening address and keynote speech at Passenger Terminal Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Fraport is in full support of the event and looks forward to welcoming all participants to Frankfurt. Fraport will be demonstrating this support with many expert speakers throughout the three-day conference, and knowledgeable representatives at their exhibition stand.

Discover everything for your next-generation airport projects at Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference 2024! Plus, fantastic opportunities to network with thousands of other industry experts – this world-leading airport design and operations event is the one you can’t afford to miss!