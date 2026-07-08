Final art installation takes pride of place at Pittsburgh International Airport 

The final piece of a sweeping transformation of public art at Pittsburgh International Airport has been installed, marking a defining moment in the new terminal’s Art in the Airport program.

Open Columns by artist Patrick Marold comprises three steel columns now installed between the Terminal Garage and the new terminal. Each column ranges between 20ft and 40ft tall. People can enter the columns and look toward the sky, viewing the interplay between reflective bands that dissolve into the atmosphere.

“It’s exciting to have an installation at Pittsburgh International Airport,” Marold said during the installation last week. “It is exciting to be part of an airport just completing major (construction).”

For the airport, the installation is more than just another art installation. It is an ongoing symbol of arrival. With the new terminal opening in November 2025, the airport has positioned itself not only as a transportation hub but also as a cultural gateway, introducing millions of travelers to the region’s deep artistic roots.

The addition of Open Columns continues a multi-year effort to integrate art into the very fabric of the airport’s new terminal. As part of the design, the airport partnered with artists from around the world to create site-specific works that elevate Pittsburgh’s identity as a center for innovation and culture. In total, 16 new artists were commissioned, each contributing pieces that connect passengers with a sense of place.

Each of the columns comprises weathering steel and stainless steel, which have been used as construction material in the region for over a century. Weathering steel, also known as Corten steel, has been used in several landmark buildings in the area, including the US Steel Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Collectively, they complement the varying perspectives and approaches of travelers, while referencing distinctive colors, forms and textures of the region’s landscape. They draw on Pittsburgh’s historic and contemporary leadership in manufacturing, construction and technology.

Keny Marshall, the airport’s arts and culture manager, said Open Columns embodies the airport’s design philosophy of NaTeCo (Nature, Technology and Community) incorporated in all aspects of the new terminal.

“Open Columns’ use of weathering steel and highly polished stainless steel brings the region’s history and technology together in a reflective space. The new terminal is a destination for travelers and the community,” Marshall said.

As passengers and visitors pass beneath Open Columns, they encounter the culmination of a vision years in the making – one where art and infrastructure move together, and where every journey through Pittsburgh begins with a moment of inspiration.

Marold’s installation at PIT is his fourth at an airport. “Air travel is so inspiring and something I really enjoy,” he said. “I try to get a window seat to enjoy the changing terrain below. Looking through the columns is like looking out of an airplane window, and I hope it gives the person the same kind of wonder I get when I look out of an airplane window.”

Further strengthening the airport’s artistic footprint in the region as part of the new terminal, the airport commissioned artists to create new permanent works for its collection. The Art in the Airport program is thoughtfully distinct, offering work at 30 locations throughout PIT’s campus, most of which was created by artists from the Pittsburgh region.

The additions are part of a broader vision to ensure that art remains a central feature of the passenger experience as the airport evolves. From large-scale installations to curated exhibits, the expanded program reflects both the region’s industrial heritage and its forward-looking creative energy.

You can read more about PIT’s new terminal in an exclusive feature first published in the June 2025 issue of PTW magazine.