Eurocontrol and ACI release guidance on mitigating climate change impacts on aviation

In a joint effort to support the climate resilience of the aviation sector, Eurocontrol and ACI Europe, together with the European Aviation Climate Change Adaptation Working Group, have released a new briefing, Adapting Aviation to a Changing Climate, on the effects and impacts of climate change on aviation.

Adapting Aviation to a Changing Climate serves as a resource for identifying climate change impacts of concern and conducting climate change risk assessments, enabling stakeholders to develop effective adaptation plans tailored to their specific operational contexts.

The aviation sector is already grappling with disruptive weather patterns affecting aviation operations, airport infrastructure, passengers and personnel, and these issues are set to increase as a result of climate change. Harnessing innovative technologies and strategies to foster meaningful adaptation within the aviation sector will be essential for overcoming this resilience challenge.

Marylin Bastin, head of sustainability at Eurocontrol, said, “All industry stakeholders will be impacted by increasingly disruptive weather, therefore it is key that we collectively raise awareness of those impacts and the importance of investment in preparedness.”

Alexandre de Joybert, director of sustainability, ACI Europe, said the new resource is a toolkit to help airports assess, plan and prepare for the effects of climate change on their operations.

The briefing was developed in cooperation with 39 member organizations of the European Climate Change Adaptation Working Group. Following the release of the briefing, the working group will now develop regionally focused guidance on climate impacts, risk assessment and adaptation measures to further support aviation stakeholders in developing climate resilience.

