ACI highlights security challenges in APAC and Middle East

Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) has underscored critical challenges and security threats facing airports at an ICAO regional forum attended by more than 70 aviation security experts.

ACI APAC & MID spoke at the 14th ICAO Asia & Pacific Regional Aviation Security Coordination Forum (RASCF-APAC/14), held in Negombo, Sri Lanka on 25–26 June where it detailed emerging security threats to aviation, difficulties in implementing advanced technology at smaller airports, challenges in recruiting and training security screeners and constraints arising from airport design limitations that can hinder effective security protection. The organization encouraged state regulators to work closely with airport operators and provide appropriate support to help address these operational challenges.

Recent ACI data shows that an increasing number of airports across the region have experienced unauthorized drone incursions, resulting in varying degrees of operational disruption. ACI highlighted this threat and emphasised that states should establish clear and actionable regulations for counter-drone protection and support airports in strengthening countermeasures at airports.

Read more about the drone threat to airports in the April edition of PT World

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