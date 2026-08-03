Munich and Centrair deepen sister airport cooperation

Munich Airport hosted a high-level delegation from Chubu Centrair International Airport (Centrair) in Nagoya, Japan, for a multi-day exchange focused on innovation, operational excellence and strategic cooperation between the two sister airports.

The delegation was led by Centrair president and CEO Hironori Kagohashi and welcomed by Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers, continuing the airports’ longstanding partnership.

“I was delighted to meet Hironori Kagohashi, president and CEO of our sister airport Chubu Centrair International Airport, in person for the first time,” said Lammers. “The exchange once again demonstrated the value of our long-standing partnership. By sharing experiences and learning from one another, we can jointly develop innovative solutions, enhance operational excellence and continuously elevate the travel experience for our passengers. The partnership between Centrair and Munich Airport is a strong example of how airports can create value through international cooperation and prepare airports for the future.”

The Munich Airport Academy ran a workshop program bringing together experts from both organizations to discuss airport operations, passenger experience and commercial management.

Topics included long-term capacity planning and Munich Airport’s planned extension of the T-shaped pier at Terminal 2, alongside strategies for managing seasonal traffic peaks and demand from major events. Discussions also covered preparations for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, which are expected to generate significant additional passenger flows in the region.

On airside innovation, Munich Airport shared insights from its autonomous cargo transportation testing, while Centrair presented experiences from its Smart Ramp initiative and its deployment of autonomous vehicle technologies.

The exchange also addressed automated passenger processes and Fast Travel solutions, with experts comparing approaches to improving efficiency, throughput and the overall passenger journey, and examining how digitalization and automation can help airports manage growing demand while enhancing customer satisfaction.

A further session covered commercial strategy, including advertising, media and parking business models at Munich Airport, as well as commercial concepts tied to the airport’s infrastructure expansion projects.

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