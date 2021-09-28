KLM and Air France migrate to Manchester Airport Terminal Two

KLM and Air France have become the latest airlines to migrate to Manchester Airport’s new Terminal Two (T2) facility.

The Dutch and French flag carriers join Manchester-based Italian restaurant San Carlo in making the recently expanded £1bn (US$1.4bn) terminal their new home.

KLM’s service to Amsterdam and Air France’s route to Paris via Charles de Gaulle Airport will be the latest in a string of regular routes to have migrated to T2 since its opening in mid-July.

More than a dozen airlines are now operating from the terminal, from long-haul carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways to budget holiday specialists Jet2.com and TUI.

Italian restaurant San Carlo, which has several city center venues, has also opened its very first airport location in T2, which was quickly followed by coffee artisans Pot Kettle Black.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said, “It is brilliant to see yet more valued airline partners serving passengers through our new state-of-the-art facility and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome KLM and Air France to T2. Plus, we’re delighted to see two further Manchester brands, San Carlo and Pot Kettle Black, open their doors to passengers. Feedback for the new terminal has so far been incredibly positive and we cannot wait for more and more passengers to experience it.

“With passenger numbers rising each day, we are starting to see the green shoots of recovery in our sector, and we hope that the easing of some restrictions for double-vaccinated travelers next week will help ensure that trend continues.

“Nevertheless, we are conscious of the need to provide a Covid-safe environment for passengers and colleagues so that they can feel safe and reassured when traveling through our airport. To that end, we are maintaining an enhanced cleaning regime and we encourage passengers and staff to wear a face mask when on site. Passengers are also advised to study the UK government’s travel advice carefully before they set off on their journeys,” she said.