Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport launch Avatar and marine entertainment installations

Changi Airport Group has launched a series of Avatar installations at Jewel Changi Airport and in the T3 Departure Hall of Changi Airport in Singapore.

The installations have been inspired by the movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released in cinemas on December 15, 2022. The settings, alongside a range of themed activities, will run from November 11, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

The Avatar installations include a large replica of the home of the Na’vi where passengers can explore and see replicas of the residents. An Avatar-themed Light & Sound show is also available at the HSBC Rain Vortex, alongside digital screens displaying marine life at Canopy Park. With a combination of sound and light choreography, the water display of the 40m indoor waterfall features Avatar: The Way of Water creatures such as the Ilu and Tulkun. It will be visible from various spots around Jewel.

The airport has also installed 30 carnival game booths, rides and go-kart racing at the T3 Underground Carnival. The T3 Departure Hall (near Check-In Row 11) also features archer games win giveaways. There is also a chance to craft Mangrove Jellyfish. As part of this Avatar initiative, the airport group has launched a retail pop-up and some Changi-exclusive Avatar: The Way of Water merchandise at S$9.90 (US$7.20), which passengers can obtain by redeeming their receipts after spending a minimum of S$50 in the airport.

Canopy Park, at the topmost level of Jewel, also features mystical plants, glow-in-the-dark corals and interactive sea creatures, such as the dolphin, seal and manta ray. The park will glow into an ocean-themed sea of blue, pink, purple and teal with bioluminescent light displays. A cave tunnel has been lined with ceiling lights and water effects projections for an immersive underwater-like experience. Alongside this, the company has launched a marine life game named Oceantopia accessible via the iChangi app. In the game, players can explore four aquatic zones and gather marine life collectibles to help rebuild the ocean, and stand to win prizes such as the iPhone 14. Passengers’ footprints leave glowing blue bioluminescent waves on the interactive floor screen at Petal Garden where there is also a 4m smoke bubble tree.

Jewel Changi Airport has also relaunched its 16m Christmas tree which is surrounded by snowfall at the Shiseido Forest Valley. The snowfall is making a comeback this year with hourly snowfalls around the park between 7:00pm and 10:30pm. Sponsored by insurance company Prudential Singapore, the tree takes on an underwater theme in 2022. Visitors to Jewel can enter Shiseido Forest Valley via an oceanic tunnel, complete with underwater visual projections and audio. It will also provide tips on mental wellness and a restful space and will offer an interactive mood tracker poll to enable passengers to select from a variety of emotions at the end of the tunnel experience. Visitors can also check-in using Prudential’s digital health and wellness app, Pulse by Prudential, and win Pulse points to redeem rewards.

Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations management at Changi Airport Group, said, “With the return of air travel and the re-opening of terminals, 2022 has been an exciting and eventful year for Changi Airport. To continue on a high, the beloved Changi Festive Village is making a comeback for the third year running. This year, we have a myriad of exciting activities that will delight even the youngest of visitors, including a time-traveling carnival, the breathtaking Avatar: The Way of Water-inspired centerpiece, relaxing glamps, sustainability-themed camps, workshops, and more. We hope that many will join us at Changi Airport for the year-end festivities, to soak in the holiday mood and create fond memories.”

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Devt., said, “With the year-end festivities and holiday cheer drawing near, Jewel is excited to welcome back crowd favorite activities like the snowfall and Christmas Light & Sound shows. We are thrilled to reimagine and transform Canopy Park into a whimsical underwater world and showcase the specially composed Avatar: The Way of Water-inspired Light & Sound show. The uniquely designed Prudential Singapore Jewel Christmas Tree experience with the ocean tunnel reminds us all to take a breather and look after our mental well-being amid the festive rush. With our many curated activities, we look forward to welcoming you and your family to have a splashing and sparkling time at Jewel.”