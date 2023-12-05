Sydney Airport deploys Veovo’s airport operational database

Veovo’s Intelligent Airport Platform airport operational database (AODB) has been deployed at Sydney Airport in Australia.

The new platform has been designed to improve efficiency, reliability and collaboration across the airport. It does this by automatically integrating and verifying data from various sources like air traffic, baggage handling and airlines into a central airport operational database (AODB). This data is then presented with a ‘manage by exception’ approach, offering insights to airport staff and aviation partners through a user-friendly web portal, with personalized alerts and recommendations supporting quicker and better-coordinated decision making.

The deployment also included the modernization of the airport’s flight information display system (FIDS), delivering relevant information to more than 1,250 digital displays across Sydney Airport’s terminals to keep travelers well informed.

The platform reportedly introduces a more streamlined process for software updates, enabling the airport to adapt to new requirements and access technology advancements more rapidly. Veovo is also responsible for overseeing and maintaining the underlying operations infrastructure at Sydney Airport, working within a managed service framework.

According to the partners, the investment in this operations system comes at a crucial time as air traffic rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, requiring the airport to operate smoothly, minimize delays in aircraft turnaround and maximize terminal and airside capacity use.

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, “Sydney is one of the world’s most important airports, and we are delighted to support them on their mission, through the provision of our latest advanced intelligent airport platform. We are very proud to be partners in delivering this core capability.”

