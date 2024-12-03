VIDEO: AutoFlight completes first eVTOL flight in Japan

eVTOL company AutoFlight’s two-ton eVTOL aircraft has completed its inaugural demonstration flight in Okayama Prefecture, marking its first successful flight in Japan.

Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft

AutoFlight’s eVTOL aircraft features a lift and cruise configuration and an all-electric propulsion system. Its vertical take-off and landing capabilities eliminate the need for traditional runways, while its transition to horizontal cruise flight enables extended-range operations. According to the company, this eVTOL model and a future model are poised to serve multiple roles in the Setouchi region of Japan, from cargo transportation to future passenger transportation, as well as medical assistance and tourism services.

Setouchi Community AAM Infrastructure 2028 Project

The eVTOL flight was conducted in collaboration with MASC, a Japanese non-profit organization dedicated to aerospace industry advancement. With full approval from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), this achievement represents a step forward in MASC’s Setouchi Community AAM Infrastructure 2028 Project (SCAI28).

The Setouchi region, a coastal area along Japan’s Inland Sea, connects three of the country’s main islands – Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu. The region currently faces significant challenges, including aging infrastructure in coastal areas and limited transportation options between the mainland and remote islands. Through the SCAI28 project, MASC aims to address these challenges by implementing air mobility solutions while fostering local industrial development.

