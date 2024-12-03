Air Canada expands Digital ID boarding at Vancouver

Air Canada has expanded its digital identification program (Digital ID) as a boarding option for almost all of its domestic flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) from December 3.

The announcement follows a successful pilot project on select flights, where travelers were offered digital recognition at the gate to confirm their identities. “The feedback from customers, notably our frequent flyers, during the pilot phase was very positive. We look forward to expanding this technology to additional airports,” said Tom Stevens, vice president of Canadian airports and customer experience strategy at Air Canada.

Travelers can access Digital ID via the Air Canada app, then when at the airport they can walk up to the camera screen where their identity is confirmed. Air Canada says customers using Digital ID will be among the first to board the aircraft and get settled in sooner. Participation is optional and based on consent.

Digital identification is also available for customers to enter Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounges in Toronto, Calgary and San Francisco, as well as the Air Canada Café in Toronto. Additional airport boarding gates and touchpoints are planned to come on-line in future.

In related news, Canada recently set out its aviation security plans for the next five years. Read more about it here.