Sydney Airport completes luxury precinct with Cartier offering

Sydney Airport in Australia has completed its T1 luxury shopping precinct, with the arrival of Cartier.

Spanning 170m2 , the boutique showcases Cartier’s jewelry and watch collections as well as a selection of accessories including leather goods, fragrances and gifts. The boutique’s façade has been inspired by the imagery of yachts in Sydney Harbour, with four sails standing at over 7m tall against a backdrop of champagne-colored mesh.

The arrival of Cartier completes the SYD X shopping precinct, which already hosts Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Celine and Loewe. Construction of the luxury shopping precinct began in October 2019, continued throughout the pandemic and was completed in December 2022. The precinct footprint was increased to 2,700m2 and the ceiling height was more than doubled from 4m to almost 10m to enhance the space. SYD X was officially opened in February 2023, with 18 luxury brands. The 19th brand, Versace, opened in April 2023.

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager commercial at Sydney Airport, said, “With Cartier’s arrival we have the final jewel in the crown of our exquisite luxury precinct, SYD X. After several years of planning and development, it’s remarkable to see our ambitious retail vision come to life with 20 of the world’s best global brands under one roof. Sydney Airport is now positioned as a top player in the world of luxury, offering the most extensive collection of exclusive travel retail anywhere in the southern hemisphere. With international passenger numbers continuing to grow, SYD X has become a popular choice for travelers looking to indulge in a little luxury before they fly.”

