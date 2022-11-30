Edinburgh Airport redevelops pickup and drop-off area

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland has begun a £1.6m (US$1.9m) redevelopment of its pickup and drop-off area for as part of its wider £6m (US$7.1m) investment in surface access transportation improvements across the airport campus.

The area is located on the ground floor of the multi-story car park. The airport intends to redesign it to provide a simpler, safer and more modern experience for those who use it. The project is scheduled to be completed and in operation for the summer 2023 season. Once operational the Pickup & Dropoff zone will see traffic all using a one-way system spread across four different lanes in the multi-story ground floor. Digital signage will indicate to drivers which lanes have free spaces on entry. Designated walkways and crossings will be introduced inside to make it accessible for pedestrians, while new lighting will be brought in to make the area brighter.

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport, said, “These improvement works are the most significant we’ve undertaken since the pandemic, marking an important step in our recovery as we invest in a host of areas to create the best passenger experience. The transformation of this zone will lead to a brighter, safer and more user-friendly area which will benefit passengers. Works have been carefully planned to take place out with peak periods and although it will mean there are some temporary changes, we hope passengers agree with the improvements we’re making and we thank them for their patience.”