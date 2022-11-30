Istanbul Airport achieves ACI World’s accessibility accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI) World has awarded İGA Istanbul Airport in Turkey accreditation through its new Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program.

The program was launched earlier in 2022 to provide a continuous path of improvement in accessibility for passengers with disabilities, which includes people with physical and non-apparent disabilities. This level of accreditation is designed to help airports measure, evaluate and improve their management of accessibility and culture. It was developed as a collaboration between accessibility advocacy groups, airports, industry partners and ACI.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “We are delighted to have Istanbul Airport, a leading global airport, be the first to be accredited under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program. They have been a long-time proponent of accessibility and this accreditation is a testament to their commitment to inclusive air travel.

“Air travel accessibility continues to be a priority for the industry, and this has been reflected in our recent advocacy work with governments through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as well as the resources we are developing for airports. The input from the accessibility community was absolutely crucial for this program as we work to make an air travel system for all people – one that is equitable, inclusive and accessible. We hope to welcome more airports in the coming year.”

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of Istanbul Airport, said, “We view accessibility as a fundamental human right. As İGA Istanbul Airport with the support of our stakeholders, we ensure to provide equal, respectful and professional treatment in accessing our services for, promote an exceptional environment for and create an inclusive culture that hires and support people with disabilities. We are proud of being the first airport in the world to be accredited with the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation program and we will continue to improve accessibility on an ongoing basis, stand in solidarity with all local and international disability communities and advocate inclusivity and accessibility.”