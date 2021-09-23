Emirates to roll out IATA Travel Pass across entire global network

Emirates has become the first airline to implement IATA’s Travel Pass solution on six continents.

Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June, and the airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.

The pass is currently available to Emirates customers traveling from 50 airports, including Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham. The rollout across all 120+ Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October.

Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer at Emirates, said, “Emirates continues to invest in technology and solutions, like IATA Travel Pass so that we can deliver smooth journeys and contactless experiences for our customers while enabling our airport teams to handle document checks efficiently and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

“We are pleased to partner with IATA on the IATA Travel Pass solution from early pilot trials to full implementation, and we will continue to work closely with IATA on enhancements to facilitate even more secure and smoother journeys for travelers.”

Nick Careen, senior vice president, operations, safety and security, IATA, said, “Emirates’ implementation of IATA Travel Pass across its global network cements its role as a key tool in managing the complex myriad of health credentials required for travel. By providing passengers with a one-stop shop to demystify, manage and process these credentials through a secure automated process, they can arrive at the airport ready to fly using automated processes. This will avoid queuing and congestion for document checks, to the benefit of travelers, airlines, airports and governments.”

Key features of the IATA Travel Pass: