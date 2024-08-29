San Diego Airport opens Terminal 1 Parking Plaza

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has opened the New Terminal 1 Parking Plaza at San Diego International Airport (SAN).

New parking plaza at SAN

The New T1 Parking Plaza is opening in two stages – this first phase provides 2,834 parking spaces a few steps away from the existing Terminal 1 and the New T1, which is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2025.

The first stage of the New T1 Parking Plaza reportedly more than doubles the number of spaces offered in the previous Terminal 1 parking lot. Total parking availability at SAN will increase to nearly 8,500 spaces when phase 2 of the New T1 Parking Plaza opens in late summer 2025.

“The opening of the first stage of the New T1 Parking Plaza represents more than just a milestone of the New T1 project. It represents significant progress toward providing our bi-national region with the air transportation infrastructure it needs and deserves,” said Gil Cabrera, chair of the Airport Authority’s board. “We can’t wait to come back in the late summer of 2025 and cut the ribbon on the New T1.”

“Our customers have waited several years for this parking plaza, and we are pleased to be able to finally meet the demand,” said Kimberly J Becker, the airport authority’s president and CEO. “We are committed to meeting the ground transportation needs of our customers, however they choose to arrive to and from the airport. We are thankful to the Arrive joint venture and their partner Swinerton, our board, staff and a multitude of regional stakeholders who have helped us reach this milestone.”

Located directly across from Terminal 1 at 3501 North Harbor Drive, the first stage of the New T1 Parking Plaza is designed with two sections, or cores. Each core has a different color and graphic scheme to help customers with wayfinding and includes a glass-backed elevator and an open stairwell to help promote safety and security. The cores align with the facility’s open light wells, which are designed to help provide natural light and ventilation.

Among the designated parking stalls are 519 spots for ‘clean vehicles’ (carpool, electric/alternative fuel and fuel-efficient vehicles), 20 for close-in one-hour spaces (ideal for anyone picking up or dropping off passengers such as older adults, people with disabilities and unaccompanied minors, who need help getting to or from their gate), and 65 spaces equipped with EV charging ports to be activated by the autumn. Parking is available on Level 1 for vehicles up to 2.9m tall and on Levels 2-5 for vehicles under 2.5m.

Customer satisfaction

The first stage of the New T1 Parking Plaza includes numerous amenities to enhance the customer experience. On Level 1, a no-cost tire-inflation station is near the exit, and luggage carts are available on all levels.

Vehicles can access the New T1 Parking Plaza by following directional signs along westbound and eastbound North Harbor Drive. The entry and exit lanes have ticket kiosks equipped with an intercom system that connects with the airport’s parking management office.

Facility users will have several options to gain access and pay parking fees: at the entry kiosks, drivers can pull a ticket that can be inserted at the exit lane kiosks to calculate and pay parking fees; pay-on-foot stations located at every elevator and stair core on Level 1; or insert a credit card (or tap a NFC-enabled device) at the entry kiosk and insert the same credit card (or same NFC-enabled device) at the exit lane kiosks. Vehicles that enter and exit the Parking Plaza in under 10 minutes will not be charged for parking fees.

The Parking Plaza’s sustainability features include an advanced parking guidance system that will enable customers to quickly find open stalls, thereby reducing vehicle emissions, and a stormwater capture and reuse system, which will prevent runoff from entering San Diego Bay.

In related news, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s new administration building has been awarded the gold certification under the US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system. Click here to read the full story.