Schiphol to build largest car rental location in the Netherlands

Royal Schiphol Group has begun constructing a new car rental location at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in the Netherlands.

The Car Rental Service Center will be the largest car rental company facility in the country, with a total surface area of 40,000m2 accommodating around 2,500 vehicles. There will be five buildings where car rental companies can maintain, repair and wash their vehicles. On top of the buildings will be one large roof with 17,000m2 of solar panels. Construction is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.

The solar panels will generate a large amount of electricity, equal to the yearly energy consumption of around 1,000 households. The new electric infrastructure will allow more than 300 electric cars to be charged simultaneously. This contributes to Schiphol’s goal of making the traffic to and from the airport as sustainable as possible.

Arthur Reijnhart, director commercial, Royal Schiphol Group, said, “With this new location, we are not only providing the car rental companies with better facilities, but most importantly, we are encouraging the use of electric cars. If it were up to us, it would be the most normal thing in the world to drive an electric car to and from Schiphol. Together with the car rental companies, we are moving in this direction.”

The rental center has been designed by De Zwarte Hond Architecten with construction works carried out by Friso Bouw. Hertz, Sixt, Europcar, Enterprise and Avis/Budget will move from Schiphol Centre and Schiphol South to Schiphol North.