Nashville International opens first duty-free duty-paid retail outlet

Concessionaire Fraport USA has opened seven new specialty retail shops at Nashville International Airport (BNA), Tennessee.

The new arrivals reflect the airport’s record growth in domestic and international travel with the first duty-free duty-paid shopping destination, plus Tennessee originals such as the Goo Goo Shop, Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, and Tennessee Whiskey Company store.

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, said, “With the debut of our duty-free duty-paid shopping experience and even more local offerings, these specialty retailers are bringing a new level of passenger service to our program at BNA. The new shops are also landing in time for the upcoming opening of the state-of-the-art International Arrivals Terminal.

“We are committed to building a program that will delight and excite millions of visitors each year. Most new shops are locally owned and operated through innovative partnerships, bringing more Tennessee flair and Music City hospitality to the airport,” he added.

Passengers will find the latest retail arrivals in Concourse A/B, Concourse B, and Concourse D. The new shops include:

Concourse A/B

· The Galleria Duty Free – Duty Paid (1,058ft2 ) – An assortment of tax-free goods ranging from premium wine and spirits, tobacco, cosmetics and fashion to sunglasses and confections.

· Goo Goo Shop (448ft2) – Candy bars, Lil’ Goos, gift boxes, and souvenirs from one of Nashville’s most iconic brands.

Concourse B

· Time for A Shine (128ft2) – Professional shoe-shine service, and polish and repair service for leather goods such as belts, luggage, handbags and jackets.

· Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum (696ft2) – This new concept immerses visitors in the world of music with rare artifacts and Hall of Fame level merchandise from celebrated artists across genres, legendary Music City venues, and the stories that shaped the history of music.

Concourse D

· Sunglass Hut (814ft2) – High-quality fashion and performance sunglasses.

· Tennessee Whiskey Company (472ft2) – Expansive array of whiskeys, souvenirs and chilled to-go mixers in its new store.

· Donelson Emporium (1,053ft2) – Convenience store stocking grab-and-go food and drink, electronics, Herschel Supply Co. backpacks, and an expansive selection of souvenirs, beer, and single-barrel and limited-edition liquor.

Fraport USA develops and manages retail concessions programs at several major US airports, including Nashville, Baltimore/Washington, Cleveland, New York-JFK Terminal 5, and Newark Terminal B. More than 25 new units have opened at BNA in the last 18 months.