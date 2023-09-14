FedEx to open global air transit facility at iGA Istanbul Airport

FedEx Express Europe has signed an agreement to build a global air transit facility at iGA Istanbul Airport, to be completed by November 2024. The project reflects the rapid rise of Istanbul Airport as a strategic cargo hub connecting businesses across six continents.

Istanbul Airport’s infrastructure, connectivity, technology and location have combined to make it a global center for passenger, cargo and logistics traffic. It is the world’s second busiest airport in terms of international passenger numbers, and is in the top five cargo airports in Europe.

FedEx currently supports customers on key intercontinental trading routes through a shared third-party facility at Istanbul Airport. The new dedicated facility will strengthen its presence, in-sourcing operations for greater reliability on a site covering more than 25,300m² – more than double the size of the current operation. It includes three parking spots for FedEx aircraft, space for 32 vans and seven truck doors, and will use state-of-the-art sorting technology with the capacity to handle 3,000 items per hour.

The facility is also designed with separate parcel and freight processing, benefiting businesses that want to bundle both shipment types in a single network with a single interface – a unique feature of the FedEx Europe value proposition. Processing parcel and freight separately also creates operational efficiencies, including reducing forklift movements. The facility will offer a smoother customer experience for pickups and drop-offs.

“We’re excited about our expansion at Istanbul Airport, which gives FedEx an even stronger foothold at this strategic location and unlocks growth opportunities for customers trading intercontinentally,” said Eser Sezek, vice president operations for Southeast Europe, Israel and Turkey for FedEx Express.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of iGA Istanbul Airport, said, “The fact that FedEx has chosen to locate its new global air cargo facility on our site reflects iGA Istanbul Airport’s position as a strategic super hub, not only for passengers but also for the cargo and logistics sector. We are confident that this new facility will further cement iGA Istanbul Airport’s vision and mission and commitment to being a global hub and gateway to the world.”