ACI International awards London Luton Airport a customer experience accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded London Luton Airport (LLA) Level 2 of its Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

The award reportedly recognizes the airport’s commitment to continuous customer experience improvement. It follows a comprehensive review of all aspects of LLA’s passenger experience including training and engagement with airport staff and business partners.

In 2024, LLA’s ongoing investment program will include the £8m (US$10m) development of a flagship 500-seat, two-story restaurant featuring a striking mezzanine floor.

In addition, a £20m (US$25m) refurbishment of LLA’s security hall, which will enable passengers to leave liquids and electrical items in their hand luggage, is expected to be completed in time for summer 2024.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport, commented, “This accreditation is a key milestone for London Luton Airport and clearly demonstrates our commitment to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience. It comes off the back of our highest-ever customer service scores in 2023, with four out of five passengers rating their experience as either very good or excellent.

“It’s the perfect recognition for the hard work of our teams and our continued investment in new and enhanced passenger facilities and the perfect springboard for our continuous improvement,” she added.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Airports Council International (ACI) World, commented, “I extend congratulations to London Luton Airport for reaching Level 2 of the ACI World’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, the sole accreditation program in the airport industry offering a comprehensive 360° perspective on customer experience management.

“This significant milestone underscores LLA’s commitment to a well-defined customer experience strategy, a professional approach to customer service management and the delivery of exceptional outcomes,” he continued. “ACI commends your remarkable achievements and eagerly anticipates the ongoing success in further raising airport customer experience standards.”

