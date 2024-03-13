ChangeGroup to operate foreign exchange services at Las Vegas Harry Reid Airport.

ChangeGroup has secured a deal to offer a range of currency exchange services at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada.

The deal will see the company open three branches at the airport later in 2024 under the name Prosegur Change, the brand being rolled out across the world following the acquisition of ChangeGroup by Prosegur Cash. This will be Prosegur Change’s first US airport operation, marking a significant milestone for the brand, and the company has ambitions to expand further into the region in the near future.

According to the company, the branches will be designed with an eye-catching and engaging look crafted to create an ambiance that will enhance travelers’ airport experience, while also ensuring they are easily able to identify the brand.

Sacha Zackariya, CEO of Prosegur Change, said, “This partnership marks our first entry into the US market, and paves the way to broadening our presence across the country. Adding one of the busiest airports in the US to our portfolio will allow us to demonstrate our ability to deliver an excellent passenger experience while providing a commercially robust proposition.

“We look forward to a successful partnership with Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, integrating cash services seamlessly into its strategy and helping to provide a premium airport experience.”

