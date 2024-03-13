San Diego International unveils cross-border art exhibit.

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has presented Espacios & Lines, a temporary art exhibition that showcases the culture of the shared binational region of 7.1 million people.

The artists’ works will be shown in pre- and post-security locations throughout Terminal 2. Espacios & Lines features the work of 16 local artists, half of whom work binationally and five who reside fully in Baja California. Some of the artists participating in the exhibit are: Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition winner Hugo Crosthwaite of Baja California; artist and photographer Carla Sofía Ordonez (top), co-founder of Yerbabuena Gallery in Tijuana; Chicana textile artist Claudia Biezunski-Rodriguez (below right), aka Sew Loka, based in San Diego’s Barrio Logan.

Their work has been curated to address the region’s shared symbolism, unseen vantage points, reimagined lines, design as necessity, design as reconstruction, and more.

The exhibition, which explores the border of art and design, follows the World Design Organization’s (WDO) joint designation of San Diego and Tijuana as the World Design Capital 2024 (WDC). The WDC distinction is designated every two years by the WDO and recognizes cities for their use of design to drive economic, social, cultural and environmental development.

“With Espacios & Lines, we are thrilled to showcase the diversity and uniqueness of our shared region to visitors from all over the world,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

“WDC 2024 was made possible due to our passionate cross-border design community. Throughout the year, we will be supporting and presenting design-driven events that align with our mission to transform and elevate our region,” said Mai Nguyen, board chair of WDC 2024 and director of UC San Diego Design Lab.

“We are proud to have Espacios & Lines at San Diego International Airport – a main gateway into the region – as a designated exhibition for the year under WDC 2024.”

